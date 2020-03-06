News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Oral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick base

Oral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick base
Those objecting to Irish Cement’s plans, say they are concerned the waste to be burned off in the proposed manufacturing process could be toxic to human health. File picture.
By David Raleigh
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 07:34 PM

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) it is to hold oral hearings into concerns raised in Limerick over plans by Irish Cement to burn waste at its production factory in Castlemungret.

More than 4,000 valid submissions were received by individuals or groups who objected to the EPA granting the company a proposed licence to burn up to a maximum of 90,000 tonnes of waste per annum, provided it was non- hazardous, and met more than 100 strict conditions.

The EPA Board said the oral hearing was “merited, given the scale, sensitivity, of the local environment and the importance of the proposed development both national and regionally”.

Those objecting to Irish Cement’s plans, say they are concerned the waste to be burned off in the proposed manufacturing process could be toxic to human health — a charge refuted by Irish Cement.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Visitor restrictions at more than 20 hopsitals

Last October, thousands of people marched in Limerick City in protest at the proposed €10m development, which would see Irish Cement replace fossil fuels with alternative fuels.

Some of the alternative fuels listed include animal faeces and used tyres.

Responding to these concerns last October, a spokesman for Irish Cement said: “Using alternative fuels is safe and has been standard practice in cement factories throughout Europe for 30 years.”

In response to specific concerns raised about emissions from the plant in the event of Irish Cement switching to alternative fuels, they added, there had been “no change in the type or quantity of emissions” when other cement factories employed the same.

The use of alternative fuels instead of fossil fuels in Mungret will directly reduce CO2 emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent to taking over 12,000 cars off the road.

“Increasing the use of alternative fuels in Ireland’s cement kilns is also a key target in the Government’s recent Climate Action Plan,” they continued.

Brian Gilmore, communications manager, Irish Cement, said the proposed development “directly supports 105 full-time positions in the factory”.

Welcoming the EPA’s decision on holding the oral hearings, Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said it showed it was “taking into account the genuine and legitimate fears of local residents”.

“On public health grounds, I continue to hold major concerns and reservations,” he added.

The hearings will be held in May.

READ MORE

Brainwave: UCC project to monitor the brain activity of newborns wins Entrepreneurship Award

More on this topic

Air pollution causes 8.8m premature deaths every year, study suggestsAir pollution causes 8.8m premature deaths every year, study suggests

Greenpeace targets Barclays bank branches in UK over fossil fuel fundingGreenpeace targets Barclays bank branches in UK over fossil fuel funding

Wind farms now generate one third of Irish electricityWind farms now generate one third of Irish electricity

Climate change presents huge opportunity, British Bank governor tells investorsClimate change presents huge opportunity, British Bank governor tells investors

TOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Brainwave: UCC project to monitor the brain activity of newborns wins Entrepreneurship AwardBrainwave: UCC project to monitor the brain activity of newborns wins Entrepreneurship Award

Shares end week 'in sea of red' amid Covid-19 recession fearShares end week 'in sea of red' amid Covid-19 recession fear

Irish restaurants see 80% drop in corporate bookings amidst coronavirus spreadIrish restaurants see 80% drop in corporate bookings amidst coronavirus spread

Cork businesses want 'quick win' public transport upgrades for the cityCork businesses want 'quick win' public transport upgrades for the city


Lifestyle

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »