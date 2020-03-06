Oral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick base

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) it is to hold oral hearings into concerns raised in Limerick over plans by Irish Cement to burn waste at its production factory in Castlemungret.

More than 4,000 valid submissions were received by individuals or groups who objected to the EPA granting the company a proposed licence to burn up to a maximum of 90,000 tonnes of waste per annum, provided it was non- hazardous, and met more than 100 strict conditions.

The EPA Board said the oral hearing was “merited, given the scale, sensitivity, of the local environment and the importance of the proposed development both national and regionally”.

Those objecting to Irish Cement’s plans, say they are concerned the waste to be burned off in the proposed manufacturing process could be toxic to human health — a charge refuted by Irish Cement.

Last October, thousands of people marched in Limerick City in protest at the proposed €10m development, which would see Irish Cement replace fossil fuels with alternative fuels.

Some of the alternative fuels listed include animal faeces and used tyres.

Responding to these concerns last October, a spokesman for Irish Cement said: “Using alternative fuels is safe and has been standard practice in cement factories throughout Europe for 30 years.”

In response to specific concerns raised about emissions from the plant in the event of Irish Cement switching to alternative fuels, they added, there had been “no change in the type or quantity of emissions” when other cement factories employed the same.

The use of alternative fuels instead of fossil fuels in Mungret will directly reduce CO2 emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent to taking over 12,000 cars off the road.

“Increasing the use of alternative fuels in Ireland’s cement kilns is also a key target in the Government’s recent Climate Action Plan,” they continued.

Brian Gilmore, communications manager, Irish Cement, said the proposed development “directly supports 105 full-time positions in the factory”.

Welcoming the EPA’s decision on holding the oral hearings, Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said it showed it was “taking into account the genuine and legitimate fears of local residents”.

“On public health grounds, I continue to hold major concerns and reservations,” he added.

The hearings will be held in May.