NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Opposition calls for Govt action after 'challenging' environment prompts cut in economic growth

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 06:36 AM

Opposition parties are calling on the Government to take action after the forecast for economic growth was cut.

A slowing of the pace of growth in key export markets is being blamed for the revised estimate.

The Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe insists the Irish economy remains in a strong position

Yesterday the Government cut its economic growth forecast, citing a "challenging" external environment.

GDP is now expected to grow by 3.9% this year, down from the previous estimate of 4.2%.

The figures for next year have also been revised downwards.

The Finance Minister insists the economy remains in a strong position but he said we cannot be complacent

Sinn Féin's Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty accused the Government of basing the update on "unrealistic projections of the public finances".

Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath said it is more important than ever the Government supports the indigenous enterprise sector.

He also said Ireland remains in a very vulnerable position if global economic factors turn against us.

More on this topic

Dry with spells of sunshine at times.

Football rumours from the media

Dry with bright or sunny periods.

Dry but mainly cloudy.

KEYWORDS

economyIreland

More in this Section

New strategy could bring over a million visitors to Limerick

Premier Foods hires advisers as Mr Kipling firm explores break-up

Cork and Limerick Chambers win award for M20 collaboration

Airport taxi sharing service takes top prize at Rubicon's 2019 New Frontiers programme


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Out of the Blue

All set: Impress your Easter guests with experimental table settings

Is modest fashion going mainstream? People are loving the new brand on ASOS offering hijabs

As Naomi Campbell celebrates 33 years in fashion, this is her impact on the industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »