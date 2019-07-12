News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Operation Transformation’ producer puts on the profits

By Gordon Deegan
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 07:04 PM

The independent production firm behind RTÉ’s Operation Transformation TV show has increased profits fourfold.

Accounts filed by Vision Independent Productions Ltd show it posted pre-tax profits of €312,537 in the 12 months to the end of September, up from €82,127 in 2017.

Vision director, Philip Kampff, said a version of the show for S4C is also a ratings winner on Welsh television.

“Operation Transformation’ is also showing real promise on S4C, in Wales, where it is their most popular show, outside of sports and soaps,” he said, adding that the show is “a risky format”, because it is produced and broadcast almost as live.

Now, having two successful series in Wales, and another to come in 2020, removes an element of risk for other broadcasters, so we will be pushing it again internationally.

Mr Kampff said the show in Wales, where it is called Ffit Cymru, had boosted royalties from formats produced overseas, including Super Star Ding Dong.

“Our focus on creating our own intellectual property is working for us. Our new show, The Big DIY Challenge, has just been taken by a distributor for overseas sales,” he said.

RTÉ said an episode in January of Operation Transformation attracted 509,000 viewers.

At the end of September, Vision Independent Productions Ltd had posted accumulated profits of €710,775.

The company’s cash pile increased from €456,241 to €685,047 and staff costs came to €207,334.

