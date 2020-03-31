News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Online streaming: Broadband traffic up significantly but previous record not broken

Online streaming: Broadband traffic up significantly but previous record not broken
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Broadband usage increased significantly last week but has not topped the record set during the last Christmas period and live football streaming through Amazon Prime, Openreach has said.

Internet service providers have been monitoring the UK’s broadband infrastructure since lockdown began in the UK, leading to many people working from home or seeking entertainment online.

The BT-owned firm – which maintains the telephone cables, cabinets and exchanges that connect buildings across the country – has reported a surge in network traffic between 9am and 5pm.

On Friday 27, it was up 46% on the previous Friday.

The weekend was also busier, with Saturday and Sunday seeing a 11% and 16% rise respectively when compared with the same days the previous weekend.

“It is worth noting that whilst the peak time during the day is between 2pm and 5pm, the daytime peak still isn’t as high as the traffic we see in the evenings between 8pm and 11pm,” Openreach said.

“Overall, the network is coping very well, as we have expected.

“No peak has yet beaten the previous record which was during the last Christmas period and live football streaming through Amazon Prime.”

On Sunday, it was announced that all data allowance caps on current fixed broadband services will be removed in a deal struck by the Government and telecoms companies to help vulnerable people stay connected during the pandemic.

It is among a range of immediate measures signed up to by major internet service and mobile providers including BT/EE, Openreach, Virgin Media, Sky, TalkTalk, O2, Vodafone, Three, Hyperoptic, Gigaclear and KCOM.

READ MORE

Revenue appeals for Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme applicants to give correct bank details

More on this topic

Record levels of internet traffic recorded in IrelandRecord levels of internet traffic recorded in Ireland

6% of Irish internet users have lost money to cybercrime, CSO reveal6% of Irish internet users have lost money to cybercrime, CSO reveal

Children put at risk online: Parents facing a huge challengeChildren put at risk online: Parents facing a huge challenge

Court orders internet providers to block illegal streaming of live football matches from next monthCourt orders internet providers to block illegal streaming of live football matches from next month

BroadbandBTcoronavirusCovid-19InternetOpenreachTOPIC: Internet

More in this Section

600 staff temporarily laid off at Quinn Industrial Holdings due to Covid-19600 staff temporarily laid off at Quinn Industrial Holdings due to Covid-19

Crude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisisCrude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisis

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson in talks about rents with Irish retailersShopping centre landlord Hammerson in talks about rents with Irish retailers

Government costs 'worst-case' job losses of 800,000 in Covid-19 falloutGovernment costs 'worst-case' job losses of 800,000 in Covid-19 fallout


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne rounds up some of the virtual gigs, films and other eventsArts Noticeboard: Online entertainment options

It’s 25 years since Toy Story first stunned us with its brilliance. Esther McCarthy looks back onJohn Lasseter’s masterpiece and why it’s regarded as a milestone of modern cinemaInfinity and beyond: How Toy Story altered movie history

All the wines recommended this week are available for delivery.Wine with Leslie Williams: Looking for a wine delivery service? Here are a few ...

If I could be reborn for a day I’d be a cat. I love their serenity and independence and how they always manage to find that one shaft of sunlight.This Much I Know: Broadcaster, Mary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »