NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

O’Neill’s taps Limerick’s All-Ireland win with profit rise

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 06:00 AM
By Gordon Deegan

Sales of Limerick jerseys in the county’s All-Ireland winning run and best-selling Galway jerseys helped sportswear firm O’Neill’s to increase profits and revenues in 2018.

That is according to finance director Paul Towell, who says that the sales of Limerick jerseys were amongst the best sellers this year.

Kerry jerseys also sold well.

Mr Towell said that O’Neills initially struggled to meet the demand for the Limerick jerseys because of the shortened All-Ireland hurling championship.

“There was less time in the lead-up to the All-Ireland for the production of the jerseys and that did make it difficult,” he said.

From a business point of view, O’Neill’s still prefers the old format of All-Ireland finals that reached its climax in September.

“Under this new trial format, there is less time for hype and excitement to be built up,” Mr Towell said.

Nonetheless, its best- selling jersey this year was Galway’s, selling more than 20,000, with sales boosted by its appealing camouflage- effect design.

READ MORE: Gas Networks Ireland secures €100m investment from EIB

O’Neill’s makes and knits the fabric for its jerseys in Strabane, Co Derry, and dyes them in Dublin.

Newly-filed accounts for 2017 show that the Dublin-registered O’Neill’s firm, Balbriggan Textiles Ltd posted a pre-tax profit of €1.58m.

That’s down slightly from 2016 when the sale of 1916 Commemoration jerseys had boosted revenues.

The gross profit of the Dublin-registered firm increased slightly, to almost €11.1m.

O’Neill’s company in the North, O’Neills Irish International Sports Ltd, posted a pre-tax profit of £1m (€1.12m). Its gross profit climbed by 9% to £5.9m in 2017.

Mr Towell said that 2018 revenues will be boosted by sales of new jerseys from Dublin, Mayo, Galway, Armagh, and Derry, though sales of new Dublin jerseys hadn’t been as strong as expected.

“This is down to some apathy as Dublin have won four All-Irelands in a row now,” he said.

Staff numbers at O’Neill’s firms across Ireland have increased to 860 people following the opening of new stores in Derry and Craigavon.

Mr Towell said that online sales now account for 15% of its total sales but that online sales had been “growing exponentially in recent years”.

The business continues to expand abroad and will begin a three-year shirt deal with Australian rugby union team, Brumbies.

But the great uncertainty for the business is Brexit. The company is putting on hold decisions concerning expansion plans as a result, Mr Towell said.


KEYWORDS

LimerickGAAO'NeillsProfits

More in this Section

Short reprieve only for Irish shares as Theresa May faces her Brexit vote next week

Ted Baker boss Ray Kelvin takes leave of absence amid harassment claims

Irish courts can decide dispute over arrested €1.2m motor pleasure boat, High Court rules

Big 'Tá' for Hawk Eye firm as profits soar to €6.5m


Lifestyle

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

Grit yourself for winter: Rooting your plants during wet, freezing conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »