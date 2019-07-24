One person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of year

Almost 4,000 complaints have been lodged over noise from Dublin Airport in the first half of 2019.

However, the DAA has revealed that 3,147 complaints were from one person, which makes up around 82% of the grievances.

The person, who lives in Ongar, West Dublin, made an average of more than 17 complaints per day about noise from aircraft.

According to the Irish Times, most complaints are from people living on Dublin's Northside close to flight paths.

The DAA says if repeat objectors are excluded, the number of complaints in the first half of 2019 is around 330.