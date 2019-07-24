News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

One person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of year

One person makes 3,147 complaints about Dublin Airport noise in first half of year
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 07:37 AM

Almost 4,000 complaints have been lodged over noise from Dublin Airport in the first half of 2019.

However, the DAA has revealed that 3,147 complaints were from one person, which makes up around 82% of the grievances.

The person, who lives in Ongar, West Dublin, made an average of more than 17 complaints per day about noise from aircraft.

According to the Irish Times, most complaints are from people living on Dublin's Northside close to flight paths.

The DAA says if repeat objectors are excluded, the number of complaints in the first half of 2019 is around 330.

READ MORE

Parts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dry

More on this topic

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink drivingGarda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

Varadkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstopVaradkar plans showdown talks amid tension on backstop

Unai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focusUnai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focus

One apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers sayOne apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers say

Dublin Airport

More in this Section

Louis Copeland to open Cork storeLouis Copeland to open Cork store

Dispute over lease at Cork city centre premises to be fast trackedDispute over lease at Cork city centre premises to be fast tracked

Management company loses High Court action over right of access to hotelManagement company loses High Court action over right of access to hotel

Cork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insuranceCork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insurance


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »