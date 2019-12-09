News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One in three plan to save more money in 2020

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 07:36 AM

More than a third of Irish people are planning to save more money in 2020.

The latest Bank of Ireland Savings and Investment Index shows a fifth intend to spend less money.

Meanwhile, consumers' confidence in their ability to save has fallen to its lowest level since August 2017.

The index slid slightly from 94 to 93 in Quarter 4 of this year.

Bank of Ireland Investment Markets spokesperson, Tom McCabe, said seasonal factors may have caused a drop in people's outlook to saving.

"We saw 46% of people regularly saving in the fourth quarter. That was around the lowest in two years," said Mr McCabe.

"But I do think there are some seasonal issues at play there.

"Obviously, Christmas season is here with us, so spending is probably more in the front seat and maybe saving's in the back seat in the short term."

Mr McCabe also said that Brexit is playing a role in investment sentiment.

"Investment sentiment, all through this year for Irish people, has really been framed by Brexit," he added.

"We have seen sentiment has been really under pressure for most of the year.

"We saw a little bit of a rebound this quarter so we saw the investment index rise from 88 to 91."

