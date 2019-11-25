News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One in six people plan to spend more on Christmas presents this year

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 10:34 AM

One in six people are planning to spend more money on Christmas presents this year.

The Bank of Ireland Consumer Pulse shows a boost in consumer confidence for November.

The Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse combines consumer and business sentiment, which came in at 80.6 this month, up 3.6 on October.

Bank of Ireland Group Chief Economist, Loretta O'Sullivan says people are less worried about Brexit:

"The overall Pulse rose this month, we saw a bounce in consumer sentiment, and also an improvement in business sentiment. Partly it relates to the fact that the commentary around a no-deal Brexit has abated, it hasn't gone away but it has abated.

"We're also seeing firms and households starting to turn their attention to the festive season."

