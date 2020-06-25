News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Omniplex cinemas in Limerick and Cork to reopen on July 3

By Joel Slattery
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 11:11 AM

Limited capacity, staggered showtimes and contactless payments will become the norm in Irish cinemas as theatres across the country prepare to open their doors next month.

Both Odeon and Omniplex cinema groups have issued their guidelines as they prepare open up in the coming weeks.

Omniplex Cinemas have announced the re-opening of seven cinemas on Friday, July 3 with their cinemas in Limerick and Cork among those open to the public.

Also opening will be the brand new D’LUXX cinema in Drogheda.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas, said the opening of the Co Louth complex was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We had intended to open our four-screen D’LUXX cinema in Drogheda in late March, so we’re excited to be finally able open on July 3," he said.

"Coincidentally our D’LUXX cinemas are naturally well suited to social distancing, each seat features 2m of legroom.’

Omniplex cinemas will also have pre-booking of tickets to limit people waiting in the foyers; in-cinema seat separation and limited capacity to adhere to social distancing and enhanced cleaning regimes.

There will also be reduced showtimes to reduce the amount of people in the complex at any given time.

Meanwhile, Odeon cinemas in Blanchardstown, Limerick and Coolock will open on July 13 with their other Irish cinemas opening up seven days later.

They will have similar social distancing and cleaning measures in place to ensure customer safety.

Odeon cinemas have already opened in Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden as well as other European countries.

