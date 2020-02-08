News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Oil prices fall 15% due to coronavirus, expert says

Oil prices fall 15% due to coronavirus, expert says
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 08:14 AM

There has been a dramatic drop in energy prices.

Naturgy Ireland's latest report shows gas prices plummeted by 52% year on year, when compared to the same time in 2019.

Electricity prices slid by 47%.

“There is great value currently in the energy market," said Naturgy Energy Analyst, Lauren Stewart.

The Coronavirus outbreak is being blamed for a fall in oil prices of over 15%, due to dwindling demand from China.

"However, we could see some volatility seep into gas prices into February as the Chinese coronavirus outbreak has unsettled the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) market,” she added.

Oil prices averaged $63.59/bbl in January marking gains of 6% year on year.

The agreement on a trade deal between the US and China and easing tensions in the Middle East held prices in the €65/bbl range, according to the report.

With prices largely holding steady but considering the impact of the coronavirus, we could see downward movement in the coming weeks

READ MORE

US vice president indicates Huawei decision could jeopardise UK trade talks

More on this topic

BP loses second senior executive as reign of new Irish CEO Bernard Looney beginsBP loses second senior executive as reign of new Irish CEO Bernard Looney begins

Oil price slides again to $55 a barrel amid virus fearsOil price slides again to $55 a barrel amid virus fears

Lower oil prices and charges send Shell profits tumblingLower oil prices and charges send Shell profits tumbling

Europa Oil in fresh Irish partner talks after potential investor pulls outEuropa Oil in fresh Irish partner talks after potential investor pulls out

TOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Business MoversBusiness Movers

Diversity and inclusion strategy essential to retaining top talentDiversity and inclusion strategy essential to retaining top talent

Seamstress Olga teams up with workspace provider Glandore to repair clothes in Cork workspacesSeamstress Olga teams up with workspace provider Glandore to repair clothes in Cork workspaces

CPL Resources director fails in deductions claimCPL Resources director fails in deductions claim


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »