News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Oil price falls as virus fears hit hard

Oil price falls as virus fears hit hard
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 07:20 PM

The price of oil fell sharply but global stock markets were mixed as investors scrambled to assess the potential fallout to world trade and tourism should the cases of coronavirus increase over the weekend.

Authorities have all but shut down China’s Wuhan, a city of 11 million and a major transport hub, at what is normally the busiest time of year — the Lunar New Year holiday — when millions of people travel home to visit their families.

Millions of people in surrounding cities are virtually stranded after public transport networks were shut to stop the spread of the virus, believed to have originated at a Wuhan market illegally selling wildlife.

On one high-speed train carrying a Reuters journalist that stopped in Wuhan station today, about 10 passengers got off and nobody got on before the train resumed its journey to Changsha.

Although it stopped there, Wuhan had been removed from the train’s schedule. Wuhan’s airport is not closed, but nearly all flights have been cancelled. Three international flights arriving yesterday would leave with no passengers, an airport official said.

The virtual lockdown hints at the potential fallout to tourism and world trade, which depends on Chinese factories feeding global supply chains for everything from smartphones to car parts.

Economists were brushing down charts and economic data from the Sars virus 17 years ago. “With the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations likely to be muted by the government measures, there is a hope that the potential widespread proliferation of the virus will be averted,” said Joshua Mahony at online broker IG.

Nonetheless, the price of Brent crude oil slid $1.40 to $60.64 a barrel on fears that the virus could hit tourism and weigh on GDP expansion in China, Japan, and beyond.

Analysts said the effect on travel bans on Chinese tourists could reduce GDP growth in Hong Kong, Cambodia, Thailand, and Singapore, as well as in Japan because of the numbers and spending power of Chinese visitors. And Capital Economics said the new coronavirus could hit commodity prices hard.

“We don’t pretend to be experts on public health issues. However, experiences of previous epidemics, such as the outbreak of Sars in February 2003, may offer a rough guide on what to expect going forward,” the economists said.

“Back then, the Goldman Sachs Commodity Price index initially shed more than a tenth of its value, but this loss was fully recovered a few months after the disease was brought under control in July 2003.”

More on this topic

Tullow Oil shares fall on talk of Kenyan asset saleTullow Oil shares fall on talk of Kenyan asset sale

Norway awards 69 new oil exploration licencesNorway awards 69 new oil exploration licences

PetroNeft looking at longer sale processPetroNeft looking at longer sale process

Irish shares take hit and price of gold soars amid rising tensions between US-Iran Irish shares take hit and price of gold soars amid rising tensions between US-Iran

TOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Budget hotel operator EasyHotel to open Dublin property next yearBudget hotel operator EasyHotel to open Dublin property next year

Financier’s fresh investment doubts add to Boeing’s 737-Max headachesFinancier’s fresh investment doubts add to Boeing’s 737-Max headaches

RTÉ to spend around €350k on leading hotels for guestsRTÉ to spend around €350k on leading hotels for guests

Developer Paddy McKillen loses challenge to Anglo share assessment processDeveloper Paddy McKillen loses challenge to Anglo share assessment process


Lifestyle

Falsies don’t have to be fiddly, says Katie Wright.5 common myths about false lashes

Hiring professional designers to guide you through a home revamp can get you what you want, which doesn’t necessarily have to be what TV home improvement shows tell us, writes Carol O’Callaghan.What a professional interior designer can do for you when planning a home revamp

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »