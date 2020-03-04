News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Offshore operators say the success of the Kinsale and Corrib gas fields must be repeated

Offshore operators say the success of the Kinsale and Corrib gas fields must be repeated
Kinsale gas rig. File photo
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 04:45 PM

Companies exploring for oil and gas off the Irish coast say policies and regulations are needed to encourage a repeat the success of the Kinsale and the Corrib fields and prevent the Irish economy becoming reliant on energy imports via Britain.

The Irish Offshore Operators’ Association (IOOA) said the decommissioning of the Kinsale Head gas fields as it reaches the end of its life underlines the need for the new Government to provide leadership on energy, with policies which meet international commitments on climate action while also ensuring Ireland has the power for a vibrant economy.

Head of the IOOA Mandy Johnston said: “Since the 1970s the Kinsale Head fields have powered Irish economic success. When they came on stream they transformed the energy landscape, cutting our dependence on higher emissions fuels as well as unreliable and costly imports.”

“Today we again face an energy challenge. The important and crucial role of gas during the future decades of transition to renewable energy has been recognised by Government. However with Kinsale now ending and the Corrib field past its peak we are in danger of becoming completely reliant on imported gas to provide energy during the transition.

The IOOA said imported gas means Ireland would be vulnerable to global events.

“Gas will be imported via post-Brexit Britain, often from as far away as Qatar and Russia. The transport of gas over such great distances not only jeopardises jobs at home, it also results in up to 30% higher greenhouse gas emissions,” Ms Johnston said.

“What is needed now is a Government with policies which include clear regulations and guidelines so energy companies can repeat the success of Kinsale and Corrib, a commitment to encourage and develop new technologies such as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and the development of intensive energy conservation measures,” she said.

READ MORE

Ryanair in talks with Boeing talks for variant of Max jet

More on this topic

Michael Loftus takes on a new role in CIT executiveMichael Loftus takes on a new role in CIT executive

GRAPEVINE: NRF urges dithering employers not to miss out on top talent; plus other business newsGRAPEVINE: NRF urges dithering employers not to miss out on top talent; plus other business news

Business MoversBusiness Movers

Shares in Irish agri firm Origin fall 8% on profit warningShares in Irish agri firm Origin fall 8% on profit warning

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

US tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in DublinUS tech company HubSpot announces 450 jobs in Dublin

'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge

Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'

Revenue publishes details of €19.7m in tax settlementsRevenue publishes details of €19.7m in tax settlements


Lifestyle

“Olé, Olé, Olé,” chanted the crowd (there were a few scowling hold-outs). “F***ing hell,” replied Healy. “This isn’t a Charlatans gig….Why are you all singing in Spanish?”The 1975 Live Review: Gen-Z rock stars light up 3Arena

When it comes to vino and veggie matches, these top drops are worth digging out, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Wining and dining: 7 wines to pair with vegetarian and vegan dishes this spring

The Scottish coastal hub is embracing its art, fine food and glorious history. Here’s how to enjoy them all, says Scarlet Sangster.8 ways to discover the arts and culture of ‘Silver City’ Aberdeen

From cancer to diabetes and even mild strokes, dentists assess much more than just your teeth and gums. Lisa Salmon finds out more.How your dentist can tell a lot more about your health than you think

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »