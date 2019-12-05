News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Official: 'Banks are starting to forget hurt caused by financial crisis'

Official: 'Banks are starting to forget hurt caused by financial crisis'
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 07:18 PM

A senior Central Bank official has warned that some banks are starting to forget the hurt caused during the financial crisis.

Bank officials have been warned against 'hubris' as they call for changes to mortgage lending rules.

The Central Bank believes the rules should stay as they are and changes are not the solution to the housing crisis.

Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said the mistakes of the past need to be remembered: "There have been isolated incidents, not just in banking, where there seems to be the memories of the crisis and how deep it has been and how hurtful it has been to the people of Ireland are starting to fade a little."

Meanwhile, the Central Bank Governor has promised to continue to be 'annoying' for banks, following comments from the KBC group that the Central Bank's "annoying" investigation into the tracker mortgage scandal was hampering growth.

The Central Bank said changes to mortgage lending rules is not the answer to the housing crisis.

There have been calls to loosen the rules that mean people can borrow a maximum of 3.5 times their annual income.

The Central Bank estimates that house prices would be 15 to 25% higher without the restrictions.

Governor Mahklouf said the mortgage measures are working: "We recognise that significant challenges remain for people and families looking to purchase homes.

"Demand continues to outstrip supply, there are issues in the mortgage market, the rental market, and the market for social housing.

"However, increasing household debt is not a substitute for increasing the supply of housing."

READ MORE

'She was left in the hallway beside the bins': Inquest hears woman, 67, who discharged herself later died

More on this topic

New Central Bank governor sets out priorities in his roleNew Central Bank governor sets out priorities in his role

Regulator: Banks still failing customersRegulator: Banks still failing customers

Bank chief: Mortgage providers relying on failure to switch to keep rates highBank chief: Mortgage providers relying on failure to switch to keep rates high

Central Bank forces insurance companies to be more transparentCentral Bank forces insurance companies to be more transparent

TOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

Downturn didn't stop CloudCIX expandingDownturn didn't stop CloudCIX expanding

HR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas partyHR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas party

Employment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in NovemberEmployment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in November

Daily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper salesDaily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper sales


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

Kya deLongchamps wonders if we should surrender to the pagan prompting of mistletoe.Mistletoe is returning to its hemiparasitic life back in the woodland

Playing games will sneak in physical activity without them even realising.9 fun ways to get your kids to do more exercise

It all began with a Christmas special 30 years ago this month. Chris Wasser pays tribute to The Simpsons.The Simpsons is 30 years old - and it all began with a Christmas special

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »