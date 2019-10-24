ODCE no longer investigating affairs of collapsed charities fundraiser Pembroke Dynamic

The State's corporate watchdog is no longer investigating the affairs of the collapsed charities fundraising service Pembroke Dynamic and two related entities, the High Court has heard.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) had been investigating Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services Ltd, and related companies Ammado Technology Limited, and the Ammado Foundation to see if there had been any suspected offences under the 2014 Companies Act.

During the course of its investigation, the ODCE said that Pembroke Dynamic's former boss Peter Conlon was jailed by a Swiss Court after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement of charity donations made through his company.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was informed this week that the ODCE, represented by Aillil O'Reilly Bl, that the director was satisfied to the veracity of Mr Conlon's claim that he had been jailed by a court in Zurich.

The court heard that the ODCE has now concluded that no further action requires to be taken by it in its investigation into any suspected offences against the companies.

As a result, the judge agreed to the ODCE's request to be let out of High Court proceedings, which it was a notice party to, brought against Mr Conlon by the firm's liquidator Mr Myles Kirby.

Mr Kirby has brought proceedings against Mr Conlon as part of a probe into what happened to some €3.8m in donations to dozens of charities allegedly misappropriated by the Dublin firm

In 2018 Mr Kirby's lawyers secured an injunction freezing Mr Conlon's assets, including his bank accounts, below a value of €3.8m.

In his action against the businessman, Mr Kirby also seeks an order making Mr Conlon personally liable for the company's debts.

Mr Conlon, who founded the collapsed Pembroke Dynamic wants an injunction freezing his assets lifted is contesting the liquidator's application.

The case was adjourned, with the freezing orders remaining in place, on several occasions.

Mr Conlon whose family home is in Ballsbridge, Dublin, was jailed in Switzerland last November after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement there to using almost €4m - intended for charities - to fund his technology company.

He was jailed for four years, with three suspended and, as he had already spent a year in prison before the trial, he was released on December 22 last.

The liquidator's action will return before the courts in late November.