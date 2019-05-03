Ocean data collection firm to create 60 jobs as it open Marine Robotics Centre in Louth

Ocean data collection company, XOCEAN, has announced 60 new jobs.

It comes as the firm opened its new Technical Centre near Carlingford, Co. Louth, today.

XOCEAN collects ocean data using Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), which are designed and made by the company in Ireland. The USVs can map the seabed, inspect underwater structures and monitoring the environment.

XOCEAN's new Technical Centre and 24-hour Control Room will act as a hub for operating XOCEAN’s fleet of USVs globally, meaning operators remain onshore and operations can continue 24/7.

The firm, which has completed projects for clients such as the UK’s Maritime & Coastguard Agency, expects to add another eight low emission vessels in the next 12 months with plans to recruit another 60 staff in the next year.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said: "Ireland is one of the largest maritime states in Europe and has the potential to become a global leader in the USV market and marine-tech sector.

"Supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland, XOCEAN is a young, but truly innovative start-up company which is offering a safe and efficient USV service with both economic and environmental efficiencies."

James Ives, CEO, XOCEAN said: "We’re delighted to welcome Minister Humphreys to the opening our new Technical Centre. The next 12 months look set to be an exciting time for XOCEAN as we increase our team and our fleet of USVs to meet growing market demands."