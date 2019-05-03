NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Ocean data collection firm to create 60 jobs as it open Marine Robotics Centre in Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 11:01 AM

Ocean data collection company, XOCEAN, has announced 60 new jobs.

It comes as the firm opened its new Technical Centre near Carlingford, Co. Louth, today.

XOCEAN collects ocean data using Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), which are designed and made by the company in Ireland. The USVs can map the seabed, inspect underwater structures and monitoring the environment.

XOCEAN's new Technical Centre and 24-hour Control Room will act as a hub for operating XOCEAN’s fleet of USVs globally, meaning operators remain onshore and operations can continue 24/7.

The firm, which has completed projects for clients such as the UK’s Maritime & Coastguard Agency, expects to add another eight low emission vessels in the next 12 months with plans to recruit another 60 staff in the next year.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, said: "Ireland is one of the largest maritime states in Europe and has the potential to become a global leader in the USV market and marine-tech sector.

"Supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland, XOCEAN is a young, but truly innovative start-up company which is offering a safe and efficient USV service with both economic and environmental efficiencies."

James Ives, CEO, XOCEAN said: "We’re delighted to welcome Minister Humphreys to the opening our new Technical Centre. The next 12 months look set to be an exciting time for XOCEAN as we increase our team and our fleet of USVs to meet growing market demands."

More on this topic

100 research roles for Tyndall in 'disruptive tech'

Job of the Week: Fáilte Ireland

Indeed creates 600 new Dublin jobs

US clothes rental company to create 150 engineering and tech jobs in Galway

KEYWORDS

jobsXOcean

More in this Section

Ikea appoints third UK and Ireland boss in two years

UK cyber-security expert admits developing malware to steal banking data

Hugo Boss eyes revamp

Shell shares rise on trading


Lifestyle

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Meet the Irish women leading the charge in ethical style

Change of lineup in tonight's Cork Choral Festival gala concert

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »