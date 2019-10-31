News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O’Brien takes on key role with IFTA

Gar O’Brien, head of film and television with The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA)
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Gar O’Brien has been newly appointed as the head of film and television with The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA).

Originally from Clonakilty, Co Cork, he has extensive knowledge and passion for Irish cinema, drama and Irish creative talent. He will drive the academy’s five-year Strategic Development plan (2020-2024), due to be launched in the coming weeks.

Gar O’Brien said:

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the wonderful IFTA team as it embarks on an exciting new phase of growth and development, and to working closely with its CEO Áine Moriarty. Over the last 15 years, as the industry has grown, the academy has become a central hub at the very heart of Ireland’s cinematic landscape with its ever-growing membership of inspiring screen professionals.”

A graduate from the Huston School of Film and Digital Media in NUIG Galway, O’Brien holds a masters in Film, Society and Culture. He also has a diploma in Audience Development and Marketing in the Arts from the University of Ulster. He has lectured in Film Festival Theory, Genre and Film Narratology and has taught Film Theory and Story Structure to student filmmakers.

He was the programme director of the Galway Film Fleadh, 2010-18, breaking audience records and growing box-office by 25%. He is a passionate supporter of Irish screen talent and has spent the last decade helping to identify, nurture and provide a platform to showcase emerging artists. He is a strong advocate of fledgling filmmakers through junior film festivals.

Most recently, O’Brien was the industry manager for the 2019 Galway Film Fair, Ireland’s only dedicated film market, which brought leading world decision makers into Galway.

