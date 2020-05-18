Numbers receiving Covid-19 jobless payment falls for second week in row

4000 fewer people are in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week compared to the same time last week.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said €201.8m worth of payments were issued to 585,000 people on Monday, down from 589,000 last week.

Last week, the numbers receiving the payment fell for the first time since the payment was launched on March 16.

The sectors so far with the most workers in receipt of the emergency payment are accommodation and food service (124,500), wholesale and retail (87,600) and construction (76,600).

People starting back at their jobs have been told to close their claim for the emergency pandemic unemployment payment on the date they start back at work.

Ireland entered Phase One of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown on Monday as hardware stores and garden centres reopened and outdoor construction work returned.

Returning to work today? Remember to close your COVID19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment today. This is to make sure you don't lose out on payment for last week.

Speaking at a briefing in Dublin on Monday, senior Government official Liz Canavan warned people not to close their claim too early.

She said: “Today as we plan for the start of the first phase of the roadmap, a number of those who currently receive the pandemic unemployment payment will be looking forward to returning to work.

“If you are one of those people, you should close your claim today as you return to work. If you are starting work later in the week, you should close your claim on the day you return to employment.”