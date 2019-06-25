News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of people working in Ireland up over 20% since end of recession

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 12:03 PM

There are now over 2.3 million people working in Ireland, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Of this number, four in five are in full-time employment.

This is the seventh year in a row that the number of people working in Ireland has increased since the economy recovered from the economic downturn after the 2008 crash.

In the first quarter of 2013, there was 1.892 million people working in Ireland. Since then, the number has increased by 21% and now sits at 2.301 million.

Meanwhile, Ireland's population is expected to increase up to 5.8 million by 2036, up from 4.74 million in 2016.

Dublin and the Mid-East region are anticipated to see the highest increases in population, according to figures from the CSO.

The number of people aged 65 and over is expected to rise by over 65%.

The figure was calculated using trend including immigration rate, fertility rates and a projected increase in life expectancy.

Employment

Cork media go head to head in triathlon relay

