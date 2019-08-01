Number of people on Live Register falls by 100 in July

The number of people on the Live Register has fallen, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO announced today that the Live Register total recorded a monthly decrease of 100 people in July 2019.

They say it brings the seasonally adjusted total to 190,300.

It is the lowest number recorded in the seasonally adjusted series since February 2008.

The seasonally adjusted figures show a a monthly decrease of 300 for males in July 2019 and 100 for females.

When the figures are unadjusted, there were 206,396 people signing on the Live Register in July 2019.

This represents a decrease of 28,049 people since July 2018.

The number of long term claimants on the Live Register in July 2019 was 76,658, while 62.9% (129,738) were short term claimants.

18.2% of claimants on the Live Register in July 2019 were casual and part-time workers.

The number of people under the age of 25 on the Live Register in July 2019 decreased by 3,498, while the number of people aged 25 and over decreased by 24,551.

The CSO said that annual decreases in people aged under 25 have occurred in all months since July 2010.

Earlier this week, the CSO announced that the unemployment rate for July 2019 stands at 4.6%, a slight increase on the previous month.