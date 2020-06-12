Number of passengers passing through Dublin and Cork airports predicted to fall by 26.5m

It is estimated just nine million passengers will have passed through Dublin and Cork airports by the end of the year.

That is down from 35.5 million last year.

Anyone travelling through the airports will be asked to wear masks from next Tuesday.

Chief Communications Officer with the DAA Paul O'Kane outlines some of the measures the airports are putting in place.

Mr O'Kane said they also have strong recommendations for staff to wear masks and they will be mandatory in some areas.

"We are asking people who are not travelling not to enter the terminal building and that is to help us enforce social distancing.

"We also have a really enhanced cleaning regime, we have social distancing signage throughout the terminals."

960 hand sanitizers and 720 protective plexiglass screens have been installed throughout both Dublin and Cork airports.

Cork Airport's Head of Communications Kevin Cullinane says people should not be concerned about air travel post-Covid.

"I think anyone who has used Cork Airport in the past knows that travelling from it is quick, clean and friendly.

"Obviously people will have concerns about flying again post-Covid but I think if people follow the guidlines for the resumption of air travel they can be assured that they will enjoy flying from Cork again soon."