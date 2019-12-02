News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Number of electric cars registered so far in 2019 almost triple that of 2018 figure

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 12:14 PM

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have revealed how new car registrations for November are up 19.2% (769) when compared with November 2018 (645).

The figures also show new car registrations year to date are down 7% (116,888) on the same period last year (125,529).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are up 50.4% (856) on November 2018 (569), however registrations year to date are down 0.2% (25,179).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased 51.3% (121) in comparison to November 2018 (80) and year to date are up 2.6% (2,603).

Imported Used Cars for November saw an increase of 14.7% (10,011) on the same month last year (8,729). Year to date imports are up 9.2% (103,902) surpassing the full year total of 2018 (100,755).

Currently 3,420 new electric vehicles have been registered so far this year compared to 1,224 last year.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said despite the small increase it has been a disappointing year for the Irish Motor Industry.

"For the second consecutive year, used car imports have exceed 100,000, which is having a dampening impact on new car sales. With the 201 registration plate on the horizon, focus has already turned to January. With generous incentives for customers to buy a new car across all brands and across all market segments, members are hopeful for the busy start to 2020."

