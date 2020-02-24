Number of cafes, gyms, and beauty salons on the rise

The number of cafes, gyms, and grooming premises in Ireland have risen dramatically over the past decade.

Due to an increased focus on health and fitness, the number of gyms has risen by 167%, from just 311 in 2010 to 831 by the end of 2019.

In the last ten years, there has been a 58% increase in the number of cafés in urban areas, while there has only been a 3.1% increase in the number of bars in the same areas over the same period.

The number of commercial properties offering beauty and men’s grooming services has also increased notably, rising by 22% over the last 10 years.

The figures were compiled by GeoDirectory, the database of addresses compiled by An Post and the Ordnance Survey of Ireland.

Most of the growth in cafes was concentrated in Dublin and Cork, with just 17% of new premises opening outside Ireland’s two primary urban centres.

At 94%, Cork and Waterford both recorded the largest percentage increase, almost doubling the number of cafes since 2010.

“Many will recall efforts by a former Minister for Justice, Michael McDowell, to introduce legislation for cafe bars in Ireland in 2005,” states the GeoView Commercial Property Report, released by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services.

READ MORE Nissan warns over its future EU production levels

“His premise was that the changes would encourage a shift away from Ireland’s binge drinking culture and counteract the trend towards ‘super-pubs’ while introducing a more Mediterranean approach to alcohol.

“While his proposals did not get any traction due to vested interests, it transpires that, 15 years on, the proliferation of cafes, albeit without alcohol, has been widespread,” states the report.

It points out that, in contrast, the traditional Irish pub has been limited to modest single-digit growth.

The public’s interest in health and fitness has been reflected in the significant rise in gym venues around the country.

Dublin saw the greatest absolute increase in the number of new gyms at 224, followed by Cork with 87 and Galway with 44.

Limerick recorded the most substantial percentage increase, as the number of gyms rose by 275%, to 45, by the end of 2019.

The report shows the number of vacant business properties has fallen in 16 counties, but the national commercial vacancy rate was 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 0.1% on the same period in 2018.

At 10.1%, Meath recorded the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country, followed by Kerry (10.7%), Wexford (10.9%), Westmeath (11.6%), and Cork (11.7%). Dublin’s rate was 12%.