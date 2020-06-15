NTMA issues a warning on the impact of long-term borrowing for Ireland

Ireland's debt management agency is not worried about the next four years in terms of borrowing but said it is the decade after that which must be planned for.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has delivered its midyear update for 2020 and published its 2019 Annual Report yesterday. Chief Executive Conor O’Kelly said Covid-19 is a major economic shock but Ireland is approaching it from a position of strength.

“From a borrowing perspective, because of Ireland’s current credit rating and current refinancing requirements and because of the current interest rate environment, the NTMA is not worried about the next four years. It is the decade after that we need to keep an eye on and begin to plan for.”

Ireland attracted record-high demand last week at a sale of 10-year bonds, helping it close in on an annual funding target that was revised significantly higher just two months ago to shore up government finances after the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the economic support measures, last year's budget surplus will turn into a deficit of up to 10% of gross domestic product this year and the government intends to borrow heavily to revive what was Europe's fastest-growing economy.

However, the NTMA is not planning to go beyond its €20-24 billion borrowing target for 2020.

"The benefits in terms of interest savings are significant. In the past five years, Ireland’s interest bill has fallen from €7.5bn to circa €4bn for this year, giving savings of over €3.5bn per annum or €35bn over ten years," Mr O'Kelly said.

"But it is important to remember that these exceptionally favourable borrowing conditions are unlikely to last forever; debt taken on at near-zero rates today will need to be refinanced in the future and potentially at a higher cost."

The NTMA also oversees Ireland's wealth fund which the state has mandated to invest €2 billion directly into larger firms in need of funding due to the shutdown of the economy.

Some 30 firms, which the NTMA said included many "critical employers" in hospitality, tourism, retail and transport have enquired about funding. O'Kelly said it was encouraging that not many had been so hard hit that they needed funding urgently.

Addition reporting Reuters