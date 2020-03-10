News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Norwegian to cancel 3,000 flights and introduce 'significant' temporary layoffs amid coronavirus spread

Norwegian to cancel 3,000 flights and introduce 'significant' temporary layoffs amid coronavirus spread
By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 12:20 PM

Norwegian are preparing to cancel 3,000 flights (15%) between mid-March and mid-June in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also introduced temporary layoffs for a "significant share" of its workforce.

The measures are being put in place to do a reduced demand on future bookings with the airline.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said that this is a "critical time for the aviation industry."

He said: “Unfortunately, cancellations will affect a significant share of our colleagues at Norwegian.

"We have initiated formal consultations with our unions regarding temporary layoffs for flying crew members as well as employees on the ground and in the offices.

"We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with unions and employees to work through this difficult situation together.”

Mr Schram added: We encourage the authorities to immediately implement measures to imminently reduce the financial burden on the airlines in order to protect crucial infrastructure and jobs."

Norwegian have said that affected customers will receive information about changes made as soon as they take place, and will also share updates once the new measures are implemented."

READ MORE

Virgin Atlantic flying ‘almost empty’ planes as coronavirus hits demand

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Trinity to deliver lecturers online; Ryanair cancel flights to ItalyCoronavirus: Trinity to deliver lecturers online; Ryanair cancel flights to Italy

Ryanair suspends all Italian flights until AprilRyanair suspends all Italian flights until April

Kelly: Coronavirus poses biggest financial threat since 2008 crashKelly: Coronavirus poses biggest financial threat since 2008 crash

Manchester United’s game against LASK could be played behind closed doorsManchester United’s game against LASK could be played behind closed doors

TOPIC: Coronavirus