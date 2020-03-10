Norwegian to cancel 3,000 flights and introduce 'significant' temporary layoffs amid coronavirus spread

Norwegian are preparing to cancel 3,000 flights (15%) between mid-March and mid-June in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also introduced temporary layoffs for a "significant share" of its workforce.

The measures are being put in place to do a reduced demand on future bookings with the airline.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said that this is a "critical time for the aviation industry."

He said: “Unfortunately, cancellations will affect a significant share of our colleagues at Norwegian.

"We have initiated formal consultations with our unions regarding temporary layoffs for flying crew members as well as employees on the ground and in the offices.

"We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with unions and employees to work through this difficult situation together.”

Mr Schram added: We encourage the authorities to immediately implement measures to imminently reduce the financial burden on the airlines in order to protect crucial infrastructure and jobs."

Norwegian have said that affected customers will receive information about changes made as soon as they take place, and will also share updates once the new measures are implemented."