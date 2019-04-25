NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Norwegian reveals €52m cost of grounding Boeing 737 Max fleet

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Airline Norwegian has said the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max fleet will cost it up to 500 million Norwegian kroner (€52 million).

The low-cost carrier stopped operating the planes shortly after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster in March, which killed 157 people.

Norwegian, which has 18 of the aircraft, is rebooking passengers on to other flights and renting alternative aircraft in a bid to maintain as much of its schedule as possible.

Chief executive Bjorn Kjos said: “We have had some productive meetings with Boeing where we have discussed how we can manoeuvre through the difficulties the Max situation is causing Norwegian.”

Booking figures and overall demand for the coming months look promising

Norwegian reported a first quarter net loss of 1.49 billion kroner (€155 million) but said it has reduced costs.

Passenger numbers increased from 7.48 million to 8.12 million year-on-year during the first three months of 2019.

Mr Kjos added: “I’m pleased with the positive developments this quarter, despite the 737 Max issues.

“We have taken a series of initiatives to improve profitability by reducing costs and increasing revenue.

“We are optimising our base structure and route network to streamline the operation as well as divesting aircraft, postponing aircraft deliveries and not least implementing our internal cost reduction programme, which will boost our financials.

“I am also pleased that booking figures and overall demand for the coming months look promising.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Boeing says it will cost $1bn to fix 737 Max plane

More on this topic

Boeing says it will cost $1bn to fix 737 Max plane

Boeing 737 MAX: How much could the grounded fleet cost the company?

Boeing acknowledges sensor issue in Ethiopian jet crash

Ethiopian Airlines crew followed all procedures from Boeing – crash report

KEYWORDS

737 MaxBoeingNorwegian

More in this Section

Carbery remains acquisitive as part of its post-Brexit strategy, buoyed by strong 2018 accounts

Competition watchdog blocks Sainsbury’s-Asda merger

RBS boss Ross McEwan resigns

Boeing says it will cost $1bn to fix 737 Max plane


Lifestyle

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »