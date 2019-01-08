NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Norwegian becomes ‘first budget airline’ with free WiFi on long-haul flights

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 03:39 PM

Norwegian says it is the first low-cost airline to launch free WiFi for the full length of long-haul flights.

The service enables passengers to browse the web, check social media and send messages using their own smartphones, tablets and laptops at no cost.

A premium option has an introductory price tag of 14.95 US dollars (£11.74) for three hours and is being advertised as fast enough to stream music, movies and television.

We’re continuously improving the in-flight customer experience

The Scandinavian carrier has begun rolling out the technology on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and 737 MAX aircraft.

The first connected Dreamliner aircraft was delivered last month, and more than half the fleet is due to offer free WiFi by 2020.

Norwegian’s vice president of business development Boris Bubresko said: “We’re continuously improving the in-flight customer experience and we’re delighted to be the first airline offering free WiFi for the full duration of long-haul flights.

“Millions of Norwegian customers have already enjoyed free WiFi over the skies of Europe and now long-haul passengers can continue to rely on free and high-speed internet connectivity that will enhance and personalise their journeys.

“From being the first European airline to launch free WiFi on all short-haul flights followed by free live television, Norwegian’s rollout of high quality inflight broadband services will offer business and leisure travellers even greater value at affordable fares.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

NorweiganAirlineAircraftWifi

Related Articles

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

Readers' Blog: GMO tobacco not needed

Drug firm payments to doctors - Secrecy hides a sick system

He drank, smoked, and was good fun, but Herb was still a high-flyer

More in this Section

Brexit is already weighing on UK economy as it approaches a form on the road

Starling Bank to enter France and Germany as Brexit looms

Plans to launch nine new passenger ferries on UK and Ireland routes

Meet some of the finalists in the Emerging category of the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2019


Lifestyle

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »