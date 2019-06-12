Norwegian Airline flights suspended at Cork Airport for remainder of summer

Flights with Norwegian Airlines to and from Cork Airport have been suspended for the remainder of the summer season.

They have been suspended for both the summer and winter season at Shannon airport which says it is disappointed for passengers impacted by the move.

Cork operates a seasonal route, a summer-only service to Boston Providence.

Cork Airport says customers will be re-accommodated on different aircraft types through Dublin to ensure travel plans can continue with minimal disruption.

The decision was made by the airline due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Cork Airport said that they are continuing to work with Norwegian and other airlines on securing additional routes to the USA in the future.