News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Norwegian Airline flights suspended at Cork Airport for remainder of summer

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Flights with Norwegian Airlines to and from Cork Airport have been suspended for the remainder of the summer season.

They have been suspended for both the summer and winter season at Shannon airport which says it is disappointed for passengers impacted by the move.

Cork operates a seasonal route, a summer-only service to Boston Providence.

Cork Airport says customers will be re-accommodated on different aircraft types through Dublin to ensure travel plans can continue with minimal disruption.

The decision was made by the airline due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Cork Airport said that they are continuing to work with Norwegian and other airlines on securing additional routes to the USA in the future.

READ MORE

Turnover for Ireland’s top construction companies rose to €8.39bn last year

More on this topic

Cork Airport expecting 55,000 passengers over June Bank Holiday weekend

Chaos when passengers used emergency exits to get off plane at Cork Airport, report states

Daa plans €40m development spend for Cork Airport over next four years

Norwegian Air flights from Ireland to US unlikely to return for summer schedule, claims MEP

TOPIC: Cork Airport

More in this Section

Public opinion turning on big tech firms over privacy issues, Mozilla boss says

Tourism Ireland welcomes growth in overseas visitors; spend by tourists down 4%

Facebook creates 500 tech jobs in London at new engineering centre

Turnover for Ireland’s top construction companies rose to €8.39bn last year


Lifestyle

Habit forming: Why Cork's Orla Finn is a creature of habit

Wine, monasteries and military parades: Venturing into untapped Moldova

Rioja: The 2010 vintage has been officially rated Excellent

Who's the daddy? The best fathers on film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »