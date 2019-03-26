NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Northern Ireland ‘less attractive to foreign investment’ outside single market

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 04:12 PM

Northern Ireland would be less attractive for foreign direct investment (FDI) if it left the EU single market, a report has found.

The report, published by the Department of the Economy in Northern Ireland, says the region would experience a reduction of FDI-related job creation in any of the currently considered Brexit outcomes.

However, it would become more attractive to FDI and generate new jobs if it remained in the single market for goods and services, and the UK left.

The 47-page report also found that lowering the corporate tax rate to 12.5% in Northern Ireland would compensate for the negative effects of Brexit.

It concluded that the most damaging post-Brexit outcome would be a no-deal scenario, with a reduction of 3% per year in the number of FDI projects from 2019 to 2030, and a 3.6% cut in FDI-related new jobs.

Sinn Féin said the report confirms it is impossible to fully mitigate the impact of a no-deal exit.

Deputy leader Michelle O’Neill met senior officials at the Department for the Economy after the report was published to discuss economic development issues.

Michelle O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

“They were clear that any form of Brexit will be damaging to the economy and to citizens’ rights,” she said.

“This week’s report from the department showed that foreign direct investment would fall under every Brexit scenario — giving the lie to those who boast that Brexit will bring economic opportunity.

“Brexit will bring only economic chaos to the North.

“In particular, a no-deal Brexit would be the equivalent of taking a wrecking ball to the economy. It would cause havoc to the agrifoods sector in particular, given its dependence on an integrated all-Ireland economy.”

The DUP said any chance of a no-deal Brexit lies with the European Union.

“It has been the EU’s stubborn insistence upon the backstop which created the possibility of a no-deal exit,” MP Sammy Wilson said on Monday.

Sammy Wilson (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It has been left until a few weeks before an extended deadline before the EU has finally acknowledged its bluff.

“Perhaps the EU’s insistence on the backstop was the real driver for the comment reported from inside the European Union that ‘Northern Ireland was the price the UK would have to pay for Brexit’.

“If we finally leave those outrageous sentiments behind then we can make progress.”

On Monday, the European Commission released a statement warning that a no-deal Brexit was looking increasingly likely, and talks with Ireland to mitigate fallout were intensifying.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refused to be drawn on the issue on Monday, but noted that it was a “statement of the facts”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Brexit: what happens after MPs seize control?

No-deal Brexit would cause severe damage to Irish economy, warns bank

Government will hold UK to border commitments – Varadkar

May to face Tory MPs as she considers third vote on her Brexit deal

KEYWORDS

Brexitforeign direct investment

More in this Section

Apple ‘yet to convince’ it can compete with Netflix, industry expert says

IFG shares surge as it accepts €240m takeover bid

Dublin to fly Cork and Shannon's Norwegian passengers to US next week

Quinn family seeks to access money in frozen accounts to pay lawyers


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

Totally fabricated: How textiles can revatalise your home

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »