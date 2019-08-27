News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Northern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trials

Northern Ireland in the running for rural 5G trials
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 02:28 PM

Northern Ireland's "thriving" tech sector can bid for innovative rural 5G technology opportunities, the British Government has said.

British Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan launched a £30 million UK-wide competition to spark a tech revolution in countryside communities.

Up to 10 rural locations will be chosen to run trials and stimulate commercial investment in 5G technology, which offers mobile speeds 10 to 20 times faster than previous generations.

The Rural Connected Communities competition is the latest wave of £200 million funding to pioneer 5G test beds and deliver the benefits of the highest speeds of mobile connectivity available.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said: "Northern Ireland boasts a thriving tech sector, which provides jobs and fosters innovation.

"I welcome the launch of the Rural Connected Communities competition, which is an excellent opportunity to ensure that rural communities are also equipped to embrace the opportunities of the digital age and 5G technology."

The new funding will build on 5G in rural communities.

Ms Morgan said: "The British countryside has always been a hotbed of pioneering industries and we're making sure our rural communities aren't left behind in the digital age.

"We're investing millions so the whole country can grasp the opportunities and economic benefits of next generation 5G technology."

READ MORE

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site

More on this topic

FF will not 'bring down the Government' over broadband planFF will not 'bring down the Government' over broadband plan

Isolated houses could pay more for broadbandIsolated houses could pay more for broadband

Dáil committee calls for freeze of €3bn broadband projectDáil committee calls for freeze of €3bn broadband project

Government tight lipped tonight on Oireachtas committee's calls for broadband plan review Government tight lipped tonight on Oireachtas committee's calls for broadband plan review

TOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Marcus Child: If employees thrive, so will the businessMarcus Child: If employees thrive, so will the business

Brown Thomas Arnotts: Customer experience at heart of what we doBrown Thomas Arnotts: Customer experience at heart of what we do

Mortgage approvals in Britain at highest for a decade as Brexit deadline loomsMortgage approvals in Britain at highest for a decade as Brexit deadline looms

Chambers Ireland calls for support for businesses trying to cut carbon emissionsChambers Ireland calls for support for businesses trying to cut carbon emissions


Lifestyle

Interested in trying vegan wine? Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert how to seek them out.Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »