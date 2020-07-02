News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
North Wales site hardest hit by 1,700 Airbus job cuts

By Press Association
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 01:11 PM

Aerospace giant Airbus has revealed details of its plans to axe 1,700 jobs because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, with its plant in North Wales set to bear the brunt of the cuts.

The company said it had opened talks on its “adaptation plan”, which it unveiled earlier this week in response to the collapse in air travel as a result of the pandemic.

As part of the discussions, Airbus confirmed the need to reduce its workforce in the UK by around 1,700.

It announced that 1,435 jobs will be cut at its site in Broughton, North Wales, and 295 at Filton, Bristol.

A statement said: “These figures include integrated corporate functions which support all divisions in the UK.

“This split reflects the significant impact the Covid crisis has had on the UK’s commercial aircraft manufacturing activities which are concentrated in Broughton.

“Airbus will continue to meet regularly with its trade union partners in the UK in order to identify solutions that will help us implement this adaptation while minimising the social impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the company.”

The Broughton site makes wings for Airbus.

AirbusBroughtonFilton

