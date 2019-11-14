News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Non-stop flight from Heathrow to Sydney takes off

Non-stop flight from Heathrow to Sydney takes off
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 10:07 AM

A non-stop Qantas flight from London to Sydney has taken off from Heathrow.

The Australian airline is using the flight to research the impact of ultra-long haul trips on passengers and crew.

Forty people are on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which took off at 6am on Thursday for the 19-hour flight to the other side of the world.

A Dreamliner can usually carry between 230 and 300 people.

Currently it is impossible to fly a plane at full capacity from London to cities on the east coast of Australia without stopping to refuel.

Qantas began flying non-stop from London to Perth in Western Australia in March 2018, as it is 1,600 miles closer.

Thursday’s flight is part of Project Sunrise, a bid to operate commercial flights from Sydney to London and New York by 2022 if plane makers Airbus or Boeing can provide a suitable aircraft.

Qantas said all carbon emissions from the test flight will be fully offset.

Those on board are mostly Qantas employees fitted with monitors to track their sleep patterns, food and drink intake and physical movements.

The data will be assessed by researchers at the University of Sydney to assess the impact of the flight on their health, wellbeing and body clock.

A team from Melbourne’s Monash University is working with pilots and crew to monitor melatonin levels before, during and after the flight. Melatonin is the hormone that regulates sleep cycles.

Pilots are wearing a device that tracks brain wave patterns and monitors alertness.

Qantas will also gather feedback from passengers on food choices, stretching and wellbeing zones, and in-flight entertainment.

The airline’s chief executive Alan Joyce said previously: “Ultra-long haul flying presents a lot of common sense questions about the comfort and wellbeing of passengers and crew.

“These flights are going to provide invaluable data to help answer them.”

It will be the second aircraft to fly the route non-stop – the first touched down in August 1989.

Qantas flew a Dreamliner non-stop from New York to Sydney last month as part of Project Sunrise, although the route is around 1,000 miles shorter.

It is due to make a final decision on the viability of Project Sunrise as a commercial flight route by the end of the year.

More on this topic

Boeing losses to mount over Max 737s, says analystsBoeing losses to mount over Max 737s, says analysts

Jet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapseJet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapse

British Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flightsBritish Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flights

Spain’s government moves to assist areas affected by Thomas Cook collapseSpain’s government moves to assist areas affected by Thomas Cook collapse

DreamlinerLondonQantasSydneyTOPIC: Airlines

More in this Section

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin hits out at corporate governance rulesWetherspoons boss Tim Martin hits out at corporate governance rules

DCC shares fall 6% on profit declineDCC shares fall 6% on profit decline

Regulator: Banks still failing customersRegulator: Banks still failing customers

Sterling inches lower as Tory vote boost fadesSterling inches lower as Tory vote boost fades


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fashion. By Paul McLauchlan.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »