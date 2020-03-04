News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'No virus fallout' for exchequer as corporation tax revenues surge

By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 12:00 AM

There was no evidence that the coronavirus fallout is hitting government tax revenues in recent weeks, the latest exchequer figures show, as Vat revenues rose and corporation tax income continued to pour into the government coffers.

The exchequer took in over €3.3bn in tax revenues in February, up by over 21% from February 2019, and over 9% more than was anticipated for the month by the Department of Finance.

Vat revenues in a non-payment month rose strongly to €355m, although revenues from excise duties of €369m came in below target.

A spokesman for the Department of Finance said that there was no sign of the coronavirus outbreak affecting tax revenues.

Corporation tax revenues — which surged to €467m and brought in €314m more than was anticipated in February — was due to one-off factors and an increase in the profitability of companies, the spokesman said.

For the first two months of the year, corporation tax revenues brought in a total of €583m — up almost 243% from the same period in 2019.

Overall tax revenues since the start of the year of more than €9.2bn were up almost 14% over the same period.

Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at broker Davy, said there was no sign in the figures that coronavirus had weighed on the exchequer revenues in February.

“Everything is up in the year, more or less,” he said, adding that corporation tax revenues had risen strongly at a time of year when such revenues were not normally on the rise.

However, Mr Mac Coille said that there was a note of caution to be sounded for government tax revenues later this year, after the OECD cut its forecasts for the world economy, which has implications for Ireland.

The department and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe were watching new figures to detect any early signs for effects on the public finances from the coronavirus fallout, the spokesman said.

“Automatic stabilisers can provide the first line of defence: The minister has targeted budgetary surpluses so that he can allow a deterioration in the headline position in the event of an economic downturn.

“A global slowdown in growth is likely to have negative consequences for the Irish growth, the labour market, and public finances.

“However, at this stage is it simply too early to say what that may look like,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton Ireland, said that an unemployment rate of 4.8% in February, unchanged from January, showed “a tentative start to the year for the labour market”.

