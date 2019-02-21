NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

'No doubt' many countries would claim part of Apple's €14bn in back taxes, says Donohoe

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 07:23 PM
By Eamon Quinn

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he has “no doubt at all” a number of countries will lay claim to parts of the €14bn Ireland collected in back taxes from Apple if the Government were to lose the legal appeal it launched against the EU almost three years ago.

The Government has collected the back taxes the Commission said in August 2016 that Apple owed Ireland after ruling the company struck a sweet-heart tax deal over many years that breached EU State-aid rules.

The original ruling involved €13.1bn in back taxes, which with accruing interest has grown to just over €14bn, and the money is held in an account until a European court hears the Government’s appeal.

That hearing will probably take place and be concluded before the summer, Mr Donohoe told the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

The Government launched its appeal because it believes the ruling is wrong.

It has repeatedly said there was no deal done by the Irish tax authorities with Apple that breached State-aid rules. Ireland had followed EU rules at all times, he said.

READ MORE: New EU Competition Commissioner must take on US tech giants, says ISME

Asked by Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty whether he had plans to use the €14bn, Mr Donohoe said that if the Government were to lose the appeal that Ireland would inevitably face claims from “multiple jurisdictions” around the world who would lay claim to the billions in the account.

The 2016 ruling was initiated by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The commission had initially threatened to sue Ireland for what it saw as it delaying collecting the money from Apple before dropping the legal action last September.

Separately, the Government has continued to fight off commission plans for an EU digital tax.

More on this topic

Apple's Irish state aid tax bill paid in full to Government


More in this Section

UK's Serious Fraud Office closes probes into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline

MyTaxi app to change name for second time two years

UCC student launches Executive Summit, top execs get on board

Here are this week's six business movers


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »