NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

No-deal clock 'is ticking' for exporters

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 05:14 PM
By Geoff Percival

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA) has stepped up its advice to members to prepare for the UK leaving the EU with no agreed trade deal in place.

“With the increasing political turbulence in the UK raising the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit on March 29, the clock is ticking and the coming three months will be crucial to the continued prosperity of Ireland’s economy,” said IEA chief executive Simon McKeever.

“All parties now have to take responsibility to prevent a far-reaching and harmful crash-out Brexit, while speedily implementing no-deal contingency measures to prepare for any eventualities,” he said.

READ MORE: Ivy owner stung by soaring business rates

Only half of all respondents to an IEA member survey said they had a Brexit mitigation plan in place, with those who did designing theirs around a no-deal outcome.

Dublin Chamber said its members had been impressed with the Government’s stance in Brexit negotiations, but that the UK leaving the EU remains —along with office availability and cost, and the attraction and retention of key staff — a key challenge facing Irish business this year.

“Uncertainty around Brexit remains high and a successful outcome for Ireland will be pivotal in encouraging Irish firms to invest ambitiously in their business,” said Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke.

It is likely that Irish firms will continue to attempt to insulate themselves from external shocks and from Brexit.

"This will see a number of firms look to expand their presence outside of Ireland and the UK by looking to new markets such as Asia,” she said.


KEYWORDS

BrexitIrish ExportersTrade

Related Articles

Cork Passport Office to hire more than 70 workers to deal with Brexit applications

Corbyn fails to back second EU vote for the UK despite Labour members’ support

UK Minister defends €15.3m ferry contract for company with no ships in event of 'no-deal' Brexit

British firms ramp up stockpiling in preparation for no-deal Brexit

More in this Section

British firms ramp up stockpiling in preparation for no-deal Brexit

Ivy owner stung by soaring business rates

Iarnród Éireann begins first ever external recruitment programme for train drivers

Recruitment firms expecting January surge


Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez discovers her ‘limitless power’ – here’s how to have a powerful 2019 of your own

Is drinking too much water bad for you?

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »