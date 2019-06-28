News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

No-deal Brexit ‘would have severe impact on trade between Dublin and Holyhead’

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 06:27 PM

The Taoiseach has said that a no-deal Brexit would have a severe impact on the Holyhead/Dublin trade route.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of the British-Irish Council (BIC) in Manchester, Leo Varadkar said Ireland would have to impose tariffs on goods entering the state from the UK.

“I think in the event of a no-deal Brexit, there would be a very severe impact on trade between Dublin and Holyhead,” he said.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a press conference at a British-Irish Council summit meeting (Danny Lawson/PA)
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a press conference at a British-Irish Council summit meeting (Danny Lawson/PA)

“In the first instance, we would have to impose tariffs on all goods being imported into Ireland from the UK and we would have to put in place the necessary customs checks and controls, and we have the infrastructure in place at Dublin Port and the staff to do that but we really don’t want to do it.”

Likewise, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said his government would prepare for all eventualities.

“Well, the Holyhead Port is the UK’s third busiest port in the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We prepare for all eventualities, while saying as we have said at this council that a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for the Welsh economy, would make the sustaining of those economic links far more difficult, we will plan against the worst eventualities but we certainly cannot plan in a way that simply wipes away the impact that a no-deal Brexit would have.”

The British-Irish Council summit meeting was held in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
The British-Irish Council summit meeting was held in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Central Statistics Office states that Dublin Port accounted for 59.3% of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports and 47.8% of the total of all goods handled in 2018.

The routes between Dublin and three UK ports – Holyhead, Liverpool and Milford Haven – were the busiest routes for inward movement of goods.

The Dublin-Holyhead and Dublin-Liverpool routes were also the busiest routes for goods forwarded.

Dublin-Holyhead continues to be Ireland’s busiest passenger ferry route.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Taoiseach: UK's next prime minister will get 'fair hearing' from EU

Taoiseach reinforces EU position on Brexit negotiations

Varadkar: I think no-deal Brexit can be stopped

No-deal Brexit must be ruled out, say Scottish and Welsh leaders

BrexitDublinHolyheadIrelandLeo VaradkarManchesterMark DrakefordTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin agrees €6.6bn takeover deal

Apple design boss Jonathan Ive leaves to set up new company

Ford to close six European plants as part of global cut

US growth continuing but showing signs of fizzling out


Lifestyle

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Come on! Let's go shopping: The home interiors oases offering a bit of everything

Gardening: How lemon grass can add zest to life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »