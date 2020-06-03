News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Nissan warns Sunderland plant ‘unsustainable’ without EU trade deal

Nissan warns Sunderland plant ‘unsustainable’ without EU trade deal
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 07:29 AM

Car giant Nissan has warned it will not be able to sustain operations at its Sunderland manufacturing plant if Brexit negotiations fail to establish a trade deal.

The 7,000 workers of the UK’s largest car manufacturing plant rejoiced last week after surviving a global cost-cutting restructuring that saw the closure of the Japanese firm’s Barcelona facility.

A Nissan spokesman said at the time that “Sunderland (remained) an important part of our plans for the European business.”

Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland (Owen Humprheys/PA)
Workers on the production line at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland (Owen Humprheys/PA)

But in an interview with the BBC, Nissan’s global chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta warned the company would not be able to stand by its commitment to the Sunderland plant if the UK left the European Union without a trade deal that enabled tariff-free EU access.

Mr Gupta said: “You know we are the number one carmaker in the UK and we want to continue. We are committed.

“Having said that, if we are not getting the current tariffs, it’s not our intention but the business will not be sustainable.

“That’s what everybody has to understand.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been adamant he will not seek any extension to the current Brexit transition period which ends on December 31, despite warnings the coronavirus outbreak means it will be impossible to conclude a new free trade agreement with the EU by that date.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Nissan

More in this Section

Corporation tax revenues set to be bright spot in Covid-19 economic crisisCorporation tax revenues set to be bright spot in Covid-19 economic crisis

My job: The app that assists with social-distance socialisingMy job: The app that assists with social-distance socialising

EasyJet and Carnival to be knocked from Ftse-100 after Covid-19 hitsEasyJet and Carnival to be knocked from Ftse-100 after Covid-19 hits

Denis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls EirDenis O'Brien's Digicel in Caribbean deal with French firm that controls Eir


Lifestyle

Bless me readers, I have sinned. This week, we had more than a few visitors around, some water was wasted in the back garden and I was judgmental about my friends’ parenting style.Learner Dad: The highlight was when my daughter roared, ‘this is just like being on holidays’

Wearing gloves when out in public has become more prevalent and so has pulling them on in the garden during lockdown, writes Ray RyanIreland's growing love for gardening

Of all the times when Connell comes to Marianne’s rescue, the moment when he finally sticks it to her brother Alan is the one I’ve been looking forward to the most.Normal People recap: A grand finale with pocket rockets and swoonsome kisses

Dublin songstress, Imelda May.Imelda May returns with spoken word album Slip Of The Tongue

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »