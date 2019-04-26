NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Nissan shareholders met with applause as they approve removal of chairman

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 10:38 AM

Shareholders of Nissan Motor Co have approved removing its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, from its board.

The approval was shown by applause from the more than 4,000 people gathered at a Tokyo hotel for a three-hour extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. Other votes had been submitted in advance.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault SA’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, to replace Ghosn.

READ MORE

Tighter security for airport police and customs staff following review

They likewise gave a green light to removing from the board Greg Kelly, who is charged with collaborating with Ghosn in the alleged misconduct.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges and was arrested in connection with fresh allegations and taken back into custody last week after spending barely a month out of detention on bail.

-PA

More on this topic

30% of all new cars on Irish roads are now automatics

Luxury convertible offers plenty of traction to drivers

Mercedes-Benz: Sometimes all we can do is embrace change

A lot left to be desired from GR Sport

More in this Section

Peugeot hit by Iran exit

RBS boss to step down

Fallout for Sainsbury’s as €8.4bn Asda deal is blocked

Microsoft at $1trn pulls ahead of Apple


Lifestyle

Going Solo: A single mum reveals the joy and sadness of choosing to have children without a father

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »