Nissan shareholders met with applause as they approve removal of chairman

Shareholders of Nissan Motor Co have approved removing its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, from its board.

The approval was shown by applause from the more than 4,000 people gathered at a Tokyo hotel for a three-hour extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. Other votes had been submitted in advance.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Nissan’s French alliance partner Renault SA’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, to replace Ghosn.

They likewise gave a green light to removing from the board Greg Kelly, who is charged with collaborating with Ghosn in the alleged misconduct.

Ghosn is facing financial misconduct charges and was arrested in connection with fresh allegations and taken back into custody last week after spending barely a month out of detention on bail.

-PA