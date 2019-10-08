News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nissan names head of China business to be new chief executive

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 01:53 PM

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co has named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, to be its new chief executive.

Nissan officials said Mr Uchida, a senior vice president, was chosen for his varied and cosmopolitan experience.

Mr Uchida replaces Hiroto Saikawa, who resigned last month after acknowledging he had received questionable income payments.

Mr Saikawa had succeeded former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Mr Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of falsifying documents on deferred compensation and of breach of trust in allegedly diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He denies wrongdoing.

Mr Saikawa had been closely allied with Mr Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and made it one of the most successful carmakers in the world before his arrest in November 2018.

