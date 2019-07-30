News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nintendo unveils fall in first-quarter profits to €136m

By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 09:49 AM

Japanese video game maker Nintendo has reported its first-quarter profit dipped to about half of what it was a year ago despite improved sales as an unfavourable exchange rate eroded earnings.

Nintendo said its profit in the April-June quarter totalled 16.6 billion yen (€136m), down from 30.6 billion yen (€252m) the year before. Quarterly sales rose 2% to 172 billion yen (€1.4bn).

Nintendo sold 2.13 million Nintendo Switch machines for the period.

The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet. More than 36.87 million consoles have been sold since sales began about two years ago.

Nintendo’s forecasts for the fiscal year were unchanged at 180 billion yen (€1.4bn) profit on 1.25 trillion yen (€10.3bn) sales.

- Press Association

