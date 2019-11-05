Nine-storey hotel approved for Clerys site in Dublin

A nine-storey hotel, with more than 200 bedrooms, has been approved for the Clerys site in Dublin.

An extra two floors have been added to the development at a former warehouse on Earl Place just off O'Connell Street.

Shops, offices and a rooftop restaurant are also planned at the former department store.

Richard Guiney, CEO of business group Dublin Town, said: "There is a shortage of hotel space in the city and particularly in the area that this is going to be O'Connell Street

"That's been effectively vacant for quite some time and I think the whole north side can certainly benefit from it.

"It is in the very heart of the city. It's where tourists want to be."