Nine-storey hotel approved for Clerys site in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 09:06 AM

A nine-storey hotel, with more than 200 bedrooms, has been approved for the Clerys site in Dublin.

An extra two floors have been added to the development at a former warehouse on Earl Place just off O'Connell Street.

Shops, offices and a rooftop restaurant are also planned at the former department store.

Richard Guiney, CEO of business group Dublin Town, said: "There is a shortage of hotel space in the city and particularly in the area that this is going to be O'Connell Street

"That's been effectively vacant for quite some time and I think the whole north side can certainly benefit from it.

"It is in the very heart of the city. It's where tourists want to be."

