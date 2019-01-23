‘Nightflyers’ delivers tax credit for Troy Studios

The TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s Nightflyers qualified for corporate tax credits of between €10m and €30m from the Revenue Commissioners last year.

New figures provided by the Revenue Commissioners show Nightflyers was one of the top beneficiaries of the Government’s Section 481 tax relief scheme for movie and TV productions. The TV series, adapted from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin’s sci-fi novella, was made at Troy Studios in Limerick.

It received its first airing on the US SyFy channel in December.

The Revenue list of movie and TV productions to qualify for the tax incentive scheme shows the Nightflyers production was one of three large-scale productions to qualify for tax credits in the €10m to €30m bracket last year.

The others are series six of Vikings, shot at Ashford Studios, Co Wicklow, and series three of Into the Badlands, shot around Dublin and Wicklow.

A Department of Finance report in October showed the cost of the Section 481 tax credit scheme to the State was €242.5m between 2015 and 2017.

The shooting of Vikings at Ashford Studios helped the studio post a profit of €2.1m in 2017.

In total, 86 TV and movie productions received tax reliefs under the Section 481 scheme last year.

The list includes Cartoon Saloon, which has been nominated for an Oscar for Late Afternoon.

Its Pete the Cat animation qualified for tax credits in the €2m to €5m range.