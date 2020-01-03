News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Next boosts forecasts after bumper Christmas sales beat expectations

Next boosts forecasts after bumper Christmas sales beat expectations
By Press Association
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 08:09 AM

Retailer Next has increased its profit forecast for the past year after posting higher sales than predicted in last two months of 2019.

The high street fashion business shrugged off the recent malaise affecting retailers to post a 5.2% increase in sales for the period to December 28, which it said was 1.1% ahead of company forecasts.

Next said it believes its sales for the Christmas period were boosted by a “much colder November than last year and improved stock availability” in both retail stores and online.

Meanwhile, full price sales for the 11 months to the end of December rose by 3.9% as the retailer also predicted sales growth would surpass previous expectations.

This was an impressive end to the year as their outstanding online business continues to set them apart from the competition

It said it expects sales to continue to be 3.9% higher by the end of the financial year, January 31, up from the previous guidance of 3.6% growth for the year.

Total sales in retail stores slipped 4.6% over the year-to-date, while they were 3.9% lower for the two months to December.

However, Next was buoyed by continued online growth, as digital sales rose 12.1% for the year-to-date, driven by a 15.3% jump in the most recent period.

The company said it now expects to post a full-year profit of around £727 million (€853m), raising its previous forecast by £2 million (€2.35m).

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: “This was an impressive end to the year as their outstanding online business continues to set them apart from the competition.

“The retailer is benefiting from years of investment in their digital proposition, continually evolving their business model to meet shoppers’ heightened expectations.”

High streetNextRetail

More in this Section

Fallon & Byrne closes Rathmine branchFallon & Byrne closes Rathmine branch

Lebanon receives Interpol-issued wanted notice for ex-Nissan chief Carlos GhosnLebanon receives Interpol-issued wanted notice for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

2019 new car registrations down but EV sales almost triple2019 new car registrations down but EV sales almost triple

IAPF: Rise in state pension age to 67 'highly concerning and demeaning' for Ireland's older populationIAPF: Rise in state pension age to 67 "highly concerning and demeaning" for Ireland's older population


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »