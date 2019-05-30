Newsagents association demands 'zero tolerance' in fight against crime in their sector

84% of newsagents and convenience store retailers have been the victim of aggressive, violent or threatening behaviour.

The findings are part of a new security report from the organisation representing the store owners.

The survey was carried out among 1,820 members of the Convenience Store and Newsagents Association in February.

43% of those asked say they were a victim of crime within a month of answering the survey.

The group is calling on the Government, Gardaí and the judiciary to 'act decisively' and adopt a 'zero tolerance' strategy to fight against crime in their sector.

"Anti-social behaviour is at an all-time high and it is having drastic effects on not just our industry but all of those working in the front line of society dealing with the public every day, it is a national issue of growing concern and our members have had enough," said Vincent Jennings, CEO of the CSNA.

"I would like to remind those in politics in this election year, that the retail industry is worth over €7bn to the exchequer, employing almost 285,000 people, over 72% of whom are outside of Dublin area providing key services all over the country and retailers are calling on all of you, enough is enough.

"Turning your back on convenience store owners, forecourt operators and newsagents is an insult to the Irish public.

"We demand zero tolerance from the Gardaí, the courts, the Department of Justice and our elected representatives nationwide and action is required with immediate effect."

Marcella O’Neill, National President of the CSNA added: "The aggressive, violent and threatening behaviour of some customers is just one aspect of our day to day business, albeit a most concerning one.

"When combined with ever-increasing insurance premiums, security costs and staff shortages, all security-related matters, the burdens that fall on the shoulders of our country’s retailers is just too much."