New Zealand launches probe into Ireland's incoming Central Bank governor

Gabriel Makhlouf.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 12:41 PM

New Zealand has launched an investigation into the incoming governor of the Central Bank of Ireland.

Gabriel Makhlouf, who is Chief Executive of the New Zealand Treasury, is due to take up his new position in Ireland in September.

He is accused of misleading authorities following a high-profile budget leak, which he previously said was a result of a hack.

However, Mr Makhlouf was forced to back down after police found there was no illegal activity behind the leak.

Opposition parties and others have accused him of misleading the authorities with the country's principal opposition party - The National Party - who got hold of the leaked information, calling for his resignation.

The inquiry is scheduled to report before June 27 when Mr Makhlouf is scheduled to leave his job in New Zealand before starting here in September.

The country's State Services Commissioner, Peter Hughes, said the investigation will establish the facts around Mr Makhlouf’s public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access.

Mr Hughes said: "It’s my job to get to the bottom of this and that’s what I’m going to do.

Mr Makhlouf believes that at all times he acted in good faith.

"Nonetheless, he and I agree that it is in everyone’s interests that the facts are established before he leaves his role on 27 June if possible."

"Mr Makhlouf is happy to cooperate fully to achieve that. I ask people to step back and let this process be completed."

He added that Mr Makhlouf will be working as usual during the investigation and the findings will be made public when the investigation has been finished.

