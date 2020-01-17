News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New York tech firm to open in Limerick

New York tech firm to open in Limerick
RegTech leader AxiomSL have established business operations in Limerick creating up to 100 jobs in association with the IDA. Photographed at the announcement were Claudia Thurner, EMEA General Manager, AXIOM,SL, AxiomSL, Vlad Etkin, CIO Axiom SL and Peter Tierney Global Head AxiomSL and Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland. Photograph : Liam Burke/Press 22.
By Alan Healy
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 04:55 PM

A New York-based technology company is to open a business operations centre in Limerick with plans to create 100 jobs over the next five years.

AxiomSL is a provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions. They plan to open the new office in the National Technology Park in Plassey. 

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The new centre in Limerick will initially house technical support and product management for AxiomSL’s RegCloud offering which enables financial institutions to bring the advantages of the cloud to their risk and regulatory data management and reporting.

In choosing Limerick, Peter Tierney, Global Head of RegCloud said they sought a strategic location with access to talent and the ability to expand service and support for their clients.

“The support from the IDA team combined with the proactive engagement from local universities caught our interest.

"The existing community of FinTech and RegTech companies and the deep pool of multi-lingual tech and financial talent became evident as we investigated further," he said.

This expansion to Limerick and the hiring of key talent within the region will enable us to leverage these skills to continue our growth efforts within Europe and around the world.

IDA Ireland’s, Executive Director, Mary Buckley said an investment of this scale will further raise the profile of the mid-west region for additional investment in financial services activities. 

"It closely aligns to the 'Ireland for Finance' strategy, which focuses on increasing financial services investment in regional locations."

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, Pat Breen said AxiomSL's decision to locate in Limerick is a significant boost to the region and reflects a "vote of confidence in the capacity of our local people to provide the expertise and commitment necessary to support ambitious and progressive companies looking to grow and thrive."

READ MORE

IAG price soars as share restrictions are removed

More on this topic

Xavier Litt: Chess shows that humans and AI work better togetherXavier Litt: Chess shows that humans and AI work better together

Twitter apologises for allowing adverts targeted at racist groupsTwitter apologises for allowing adverts targeted at racist groups

Twitter will probably never launch edit button, says boss Jack DorseyTwitter will probably never launch edit button, says boss Jack Dorsey

Google prepares to phase out third-party cookies in ChromeGoogle prepares to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome

AxiomSLNew YorkTechBusinessTOPIC: Tech

More in this Section

Free trade agreement ‘very difficult if UK does not comply with EU standards’Free trade agreement ‘very difficult if UK does not comply with EU standards’

Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050

''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise

C&C shares sink on news of CEO exitC&C shares sink on news of CEO exit


Lifestyle

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

A child sleep expert outlines simple things to do during the day to help children settle better at night.10 clever daytime hacks to help your child get a good night’s sleep

Isabel Conway unveils the top travel trends for the year ahead.The travel trends for 2020: From the ‘skip-gen’ vacation to vegan breaks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »