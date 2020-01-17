New York tech firm to open in Limerick

A New York-based technology company is to open a business operations centre in Limerick with plans to create 100 jobs over the next five years.

AxiomSL is a provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions. They plan to open the new office in the National Technology Park in Plassey.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The new centre in Limerick will initially house technical support and product management for AxiomSL’s RegCloud offering which enables financial institutions to bring the advantages of the cloud to their risk and regulatory data management and reporting.

In choosing Limerick, Peter Tierney, Global Head of RegCloud said they sought a strategic location with access to talent and the ability to expand service and support for their clients.

“The support from the IDA team combined with the proactive engagement from local universities caught our interest.

"The existing community of FinTech and RegTech companies and the deep pool of multi-lingual tech and financial talent became evident as we investigated further," he said.

This expansion to Limerick and the hiring of key talent within the region will enable us to leverage these skills to continue our growth efforts within Europe and around the world.

IDA Ireland’s, Executive Director, Mary Buckley said an investment of this scale will further raise the profile of the mid-west region for additional investment in financial services activities.

"It closely aligns to the 'Ireland for Finance' strategy, which focuses on increasing financial services investment in regional locations."

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, Pat Breen said AxiomSL's decision to locate in Limerick is a significant boost to the region and reflects a "vote of confidence in the capacity of our local people to provide the expertise and commitment necessary to support ambitious and progressive companies looking to grow and thrive."