New York skyscraper developer turns sod on first Irish development

The sod has been formally turned on the Prism Building, a new, landmark project, by the Tower Holdings Group, in Cork city centre.

Cork’s Lord Mayor, Cllr John Sheehan, joined Tower CEO, Kevin O’Sullivan, at the sod-turning.

Cork City Council chief executive, Ann Doherty, and the council’s director of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy, were also present.

The Prism Building is Tower Holdings Group’s first development in Cork city, and is located on the city island at the edge of the expanding new docklands regeneration area.

Taking its inspiration from the famous Flatiron Building, in NYC, The Prism Building ,which is designed by Cork-based Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, will be a first of its kind in Ireland.

Positioned on a triangular-shaped, brownfield derelict site and with a footprint of only 310 square metres, the tower will stand 15 floors high and offer grade A office space, with panoramic views over the city.

Kevin O’Sullivan, president and CEO of Tower Holdings, said, “We are delighted to have reached a point where we are now ready to commence this exciting project.

“It is the first one for us in Cork, so that makes it very special.

“We have selected an excellent and highly experienced project team and the quality of materials will certainly make it a standout development in Ireland.”

Ann Doherty added: “Cork is going through a period of unprecedented economic development and investment, with up to €1bn of office, hotel, and apartment developments underway in the city centre.”

The Prism Building is scheduled for completion in Q4, 2021.

Tower Holdings is also hoping to progress its landmark, 34-storey Custom House Tower, with further information documents submitted to Cork City Council in recent weeks.

Among the documents was the Marriott chain’s expression of interest in operating the skyscraper hotel.

“The proposed development is likely to become a landmark, positioned, as it is, in the centre of Cork,” they said.

“The development of a hotel of such quality in Cork would benefit the city as well as Irish tourism. We remain very interested in working with you to achieve this.”

The letter said Marriott is interested in exploring the prospect of bringing one of its “upper-upscale hotel brands” to the Custom House hotel.

It would be Marriott’s first foray into the Cork hotel market, though the letter represented an interest in the property, not an agreement.