News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New York skyscraper developer turns sod on first Irish development

New York skyscraper developer turns sod on first Irish development
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 05:10 PM

The sod has been formally turned on the Prism Building, a new, landmark project, by the Tower Holdings Group, in Cork city centre.

Cork’s Lord Mayor, Cllr John Sheehan, joined Tower CEO, Kevin O’Sullivan, at the sod-turning.

Cork City Council chief executive, Ann Doherty, and the council’s director of strategic and economic development, Fearghal Reidy, were also present.

The Prism Building is Tower Holdings Group’s first development in Cork city, and is located on the city island at the edge of the expanding new docklands regeneration area.

Taking its inspiration from the famous Flatiron Building, in NYC, The Prism Building ,which is designed by Cork-based Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, will be a first of its kind in Ireland.

Positioned on a triangular-shaped, brownfield derelict site and with a footprint of only 310 square metres, the tower will stand 15 floors high and offer grade A office space, with panoramic views over the city.

Kevin O’Sullivan, president and CEO of Tower Holdings, said, “We are delighted to have reached a point where we are now ready to commence this exciting project.

“It is the first one for us in Cork, so that makes it very special.

“We have selected an excellent and highly experienced project team and the quality of materials will certainly make it a standout development in Ireland.”

Ann Doherty added: “Cork is going through a period of unprecedented economic development and investment, with up to €1bn of office, hotel, and apartment developments underway in the city centre.”

The Prism Building is scheduled for completion in Q4, 2021.

Tower Holdings is also hoping to progress its landmark, 34-storey Custom House Tower, with further information documents submitted to Cork City Council in recent weeks.

Among the documents was the Marriott chain’s expression of interest in operating the skyscraper hotel.

“The proposed development is likely to become a landmark, positioned, as it is, in the centre of Cork,” they said.

“The development of a hotel of such quality in Cork would benefit the city as well as Irish tourism. We remain very interested in working with you to achieve this.”

The letter said Marriott is interested in exploring the prospect of bringing one of its “upper-upscale hotel brands” to the Custom House hotel.

It would be Marriott’s first foray into the Cork hotel market, though the letter represented an interest in the property, not an agreement.

READ MORE

Arup building firm revenues increase 9% to more than €70m

More on this topic

Penrose Dock offices in Cork to open in JunePenrose Dock offices in Cork to open in June

Calls for safety audit after city centre building collapseCalls for safety audit after city centre building collapse

Two arrested as €8k in drugs and €31k in cash seized in Co CorkTwo arrested as €8k in drugs and €31k in cash seized in Co Cork

Cork's Washington St closed after 'partial' building collapseCork's Washington St closed after 'partial' building collapse

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

European shares dip as Revenue pledges to help firms amid Covid-19 crisisEuropean shares dip as Revenue pledges to help firms amid Covid-19 crisis

Work in Kerry survey results: 89% satisfactionWork in Kerry survey results: 89% satisfaction

Johnson defeats revolt over Huawei UK 5G roleJohnson defeats revolt over Huawei UK 5G role

Cuisine de France owner Aryzta sees shares jump on North America profit outlookCuisine de France owner Aryzta sees shares jump on North America profit outlook


Lifestyle

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

Aileen Lee talks to Dobrawa Brach, the Managing director at Arran Street East.Design Life: Meet the team at Arran Street East

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

Flour bombs and a football rattle were all it took in 1970 to cause chaos at the 20th Miss World beauty pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London.Poise and Protests: The 20th Miss World beauty pageant rocked by demonstrators in 1970

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »