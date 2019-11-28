News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New wind farm passes ‘hugely important milestone’ as construction begins

New wind farm passes ‘hugely important milestone’ as construction begins
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 09:34 AM

Construction work is under way on a new wind farm which could provide enough electricity for around 375,000 homes.

Energy firm EDF Renewables announced it had achieved financial close for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) development, which will be sited 15.5km (10 miles) off the coast of Fife.

Twenty-five financial institutions are involved in lending money for the project – whose name means “strength of the wind” – while EDF also announced the ESB is taking a 50% stake.

A total of 54 turbines for the wind farm will be assembled at the Forth Ports in Dundee, before being transported out to the site.

Meanwhile the Scottish engineering firm BiFab are also involved in the project, and will construct a number of the foundation jackets, which anchor the turbines down to the seabed.

The 450 megawatt NnG project will play an important role in de-carbonising the UK electricity system and is a further example of EDF Renewables continuous investment and growth in Scotland

EDF Renewables UK CEO Matthieu Hue said the development had now passed a number of “hugely important milestones”.

He stated: “We are excited to get work under way with our new equity partner ESB, our contractors, and all Scottish companies and stakeholders participating in the project.

“The 450 megawatt NnG project will play an important role in de-carbonising the UK electricity system and is a further example of EDF Renewables continuous investment and growth in Scotland.”

Meanwhile NnG project director Matthias Haag hailed it as a “great day” for “what will be a fantastic project for Scotland and for EDF Renewables”.

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “This is positive news for the Port of Dundee, Eyemouth Harbour and BiFab in Fife, which are set to benefit from the associated jobs and investment in the local community, demonstrating the strengths and potential of our indigenous supply chain.

“The Scottish Government is actively encouraging developers to explore every possible option to help the Scottish supply chain in the development of future offshore wind projects.

“While we believe that much more is possible from across the whole sector, today’s announcement is another welcome step in the right direction.”

Pat O’Doherty, chief executive of ESB, said taking a 50% stake in the project “fits entirely with ESB’s Brighter Future strategy to build a balanced low carbon generation portfolio of scale”.

He added: “Offshore wind is one of the main technologies underpinning the clean electricity systems that will power our societies into the future. This investment in the Neart na Gaoithe project builds on significant ESB involvement in offshore wind off the Irish coast as ESB develops its experience to assist Ireland deliver its Climate Action Plan.

“We look forward to pooling our expertise with EDF Renewables in delivering this major project.”

More on this topic

ESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehiclesESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehicles

ESB power plants that are closing should never have been built - An TaisceESB power plants that are closing should never have been built - An Taisce

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

'Simply not good enough': ESB to close to two power stations in the midlands, 90 workers to be affected'Simply not good enough': ESB to close to two power stations in the midlands, 90 workers to be affected

EnergyIrelandRenewablesScotlandWindTOPIC: ESB

More in this Section

70 jobs announced at Dublin personal health testing company70 jobs announced at Dublin personal health testing company

Criminals gearing up for Black Friday with deals on illegal goodsCriminals gearing up for Black Friday with deals on illegal goods

Ballygowan pours water on Britvic Irish revenuesBallygowan pours water on Britvic Irish revenues

Thornton Waste Disposal revenues up 10% to €78mThornton Waste Disposal revenues up 10% to €78m


Lifestyle

Joan Diver is the drummer and vocalist with Donegal all-sister Celtic pop band Screaming Orphans. They play Cyprus Ave in Cork on Sunday with Leo Moran (Saw Doctors) and Padraig Stevens.A Question of Taste: Joan Diver, drummer with Screaming Orphans

JONATHAN Pryce has not slept. He is fresh off a plane from New York, where he is appearing in a play on Broadway, and is due to fly back to perform again the following day.‘Daddy, are you the pope?’: Jonathan Pryce tipped for Oscar nomination playing Pope Francis

As they get ready to play Dingle, Editors tell Ed Power of a near encounter with Michael Jackson in Ireland, and why they’ve outlasted so many of their peersGoing the distance: Editors talk about their long career ahead of Other Voices appearance

My daughter was bullied this time last year. Her friendship group turned on her after she had an argument with one of the main girls. It was very difficult to watch, as a parent, and my husband and I were very worried about her. They isolated her and said very hurtful things on social media about her.I’m worried my daughter is being bullied again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »