New strategy could bring over a million visitors to Limerick

Majella O Brien - Tourism officer , Mayor of Limerick James Collins and Gordon Daly - Director of Services Limerick City and County Council pictured at City Hall Limerick today as Limerick launched the new Tourism Strategy, that envisages the total number of visitors to Limerick will reach 1.1 million per annum. Picture: Brian Arthur
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 03:32 PM

A new strategy to develop tourism across Limerick city and county envisages that the total number of visitors to Limerick will reach 1.1 million per annum.

This would generate more than €360 million in revenue and creating 1,500 new jobs by 2023, according to the Limerick Tourism Development Strategy 2019 – 2023.

“The figures show that Tourism is an important industry for Limerick and this new strategy is a roadmap to develop the tourist offering across the city and county, creating jobs in various parts of rural and urban Limerick,” said Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr James Collins.

“Other counties have demonstrated the power of tourism and here in Limerick we have a unique location as a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way and some unique products that we can develop to capitalise on this demand.”

The aims of the Limerick Tourism Development Strategy 2019 – 2023 are

  • Increase number of domestic and overseas visitors (and revenue) to Limerick
  • Develop tourist experiences in the City and County
  • Maximise Limerick’s position on the Wild Atlantic Way Region with Limerick City as a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way
  • Continue to work with Local Development Companies, trade partners and key stakeholders and develop these relationships in order to enhance tourism experiences and offering in Limerick

In 2017, there were over 930,000 visitors to Limerick, with almost three-quarters coming from overseas.

“Tourism is one of the key areas that we see for growth over the next few years," said Gordon Daly, Director of Services with Limerick City and County Council.

"The strategy aligns with the Limerick 2030 Economic and Spatial Plan for Limerick which has earmarked tourism as one of the key sectors for future growth and addresses the need for a joined up tourism strategy for Limerick and a more coordinated approach to the development of the sector.”

