New stand for Tallaght Stadium announced alongside 20,000 capacity event venue plans

Tallaght Stadium. Picture via South Dublin County Council
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 03:49 PM

South Dublin County Council have announced plans for a new stand at Tallaght Stadium.

The home of Shamrock Rovers is set to be expanded to a seating capacity of 10,000 - an increase of 2,000.

The council, who own the stadium, have signed a deal with Core Full Solutions "to develop an advertising and marketing strategy" for the stadium.

The South Stand was opened last March and the new development will see a North Stand put in place.

There are also plans to develop the West Stand to incorporate a high-quality corporate area.

The council said they are planning to promote the stadium as an event venue.

"With stadium seating and temporary on-field seating, the venue will accommodate up to 20,000 people," a statement read.

'Attracting local, national and international visitors'

Core Full Solutions are set to provide an analysis of advertising and branding opportunities for the stadium which is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2020.

"The development of the advertising and marketing strategy is proof of South Dublin County Council’s ongoing commitment to attracting local, national and international visitors," said Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council.

"Tallaght Stadium provides a focal point for the entire County and its development as an events venue will further enhance South Dublin’s reputation as being to the forefront of the tourism market."

As well as Shamrock Rovers playing home games there, Tallaght Stadium has hosted the Special Olympics’ Opening Ceremony in 2018, American football and international football matches.

