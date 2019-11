Ryanair has announced extra flights to Warsaw Modlin in Poland from Dublin.

The announcement comes as part of the flight company's expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

From March 2020, there will be nine flights flying from Dublin to the Polish capital.

Passengers can book now up until October 2020.

Ryanair have also announced a seat sale for travel until the end of March 2020, though flights must be booked by midnight on Thursday.